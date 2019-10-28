Home Special Publications Brown County Fair Results – 2019 Special Publications Brown County Fair Results – 2019 October 28, 2019 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint View Comments Georgetown clear sky enter location 68.3 ° F 69.5 ° 67.4 ° 67 % 1.3mph 0 % Mon 67 ° Tue 64 ° Wed 59 ° Thu 41 ° Fri 43 ° Popular Articles Faith & Family Easter 2024 March 27, 2024 2022 Brown County Football Preview August 25, 2022 Loans available to businesses, non-profits March 20, 2020 Latest Brown County closings March 19, 2020 Brown County Courthouse changes March 18, 2020