Ruby Lois Hull (nee Belcher), was born September 5, 1941, in Breathitt Co., KY to the late Frank and Nannie Belcher. Ruby passed away on October 11, 2019 at the age of 78. In addition to her parents, Ruby is preceded in death by her husband, Caroll R. Hull; sisters, Betty Belcher, and Mary Kimbrell.

Ruby is survived by her children, Wanda J. Tyree, Krista D. Shepherd, Donald Shepherd, Thomas E. Miles, Connie Watson (Ken), Doug Hull (Michell), Barbara Schlachta, and Amy Ross (John); grandmother of 28 grandchildren and great-grandmother of 12 great-grandchildren; sister of Darlene Tennille (the late Daniel), Victoria Banaszak (Bill), and Charles Belcher (the late Arzella).

Funeral services will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 200 Western Ave. New Richmond, OH 45157, on Friday October 18, 2019, from 11:00 AM until time of funeral service at 1:00 PM. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. www.ecnurre.com.