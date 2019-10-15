In loving memory of Dale Allen High, 83, of Mt. Orab, Ohio. Born December 17, 1935. Passed away in his Mt. Orab residence surrounded by family on Oc. 7, 2019.

Dale was the loving father of Steven Allen High (Holly), Donna Ann High (Benny), Debra Jane Geer (Bruce), and Lori Lee Vernon (Michael). All residents of the Mt. Orab area.

He was the grandfather to Steven, Christine, Amanda, Jennifer, Jessica, Debbie Ann, Jeremy, Christopher, Nickole, Patricia, Dillard, Pamela, Gloria, Victoria, Jeremy, Tommy, Amy, Nina, Paul, Tonya, James, Joshua, Corwin, Kassandra, and Natalee.

He’s also had numerous great-grandchildren and several great, great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Alma High, and his parents, William Everette and Gertrude High of Newtown, Ohio. Also, two sisters Suzanne McIntyre of Orlando, Florida, and Evelyn Grey of Mt. Orab. One daughter, Liana, and two sons, Scott and Allen, and grandchildren Angela and Etton.

Family and friends are welcome to join us at his residence on Oct. 26 at 3 p.m. for a celebration of life gathering.

Rest in peace dad; we will always love you.