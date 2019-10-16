Joseph “Joe Bill” Hitchcock, 80 years, of Georgetown, passed away on Sunday, October 13th, 2019 in Park Falls, Wisconsin while on a hunting trip.

Joe Bill was born in Winchester, Ohio on August 4, 1939, the son of William and Betty Jo (Smith) Hitchcock. Joe Bill served in the United States Army. He worked as a court reporter, and real estate agent for Ron’s Realty in Georgetown, Ohio. Joe Bill enjoyed hunting with his bird dog, learning about wine making, and spending time with his friends and family. He was an active member of the Peace Lutheran Church in Arnheim, Ohio

Joe Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Sandy (Yockey) Hitchcock and his parents.

Joe Bill is survived by his sister, Betty Ann (Hitchcock) Tumbleson of Winchester, Ohio, sister-in-law, Dorothy Barlow of Dayton, and aunt, Janet (William) Bick of Bethel. He also leaves behind his nieces Kristi (Tim) Hall of Winchester, Lori (Brian) Baldridge of Cherry Fork, Sandi (Derek) Beam of Winchester and Nancy (Alex) Shartle of Dayton, and nephew Kevin Barlow of Dayton. Joe Bill will also be mourned by all his great nieces and nephews.

Joe Bill’s life will be celebrated during funeral services following a visitation Saturday, October 19th at the Peace Lutheran Church in Arnheim. Visitation starts at 11:00 am and the funeral will follow at 1:00 pm. The services will be officiated by Pastor Laura Shreffler. Burial will follow at the Peace Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Peace Lutheran Church, 10581 Arnheim Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

Friends and Families may sign Joe’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home 937-377-4182.