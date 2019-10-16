Norma Jean Hall, age 78 of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. She was a retired cook for Brown County General Hospital for 40 years, a member of the Georgetown Church of Christ and a member of the Georgetown Garden Club. Norma was born November 28, 1940 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Ben and Goldie (Shafer) Butts. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Creed Hall, Jr. in 2010; two brothers – Gerald and Donald Butts; one sister – Louella Butts and one nephew – Steven Butts.

Mrs. Hall is survived by one sister – Connie Seip and husband Earl of Georgetown, Ohio; one niece – Jennifer Johnson of Georgetown, Ohio; two nephews – Christopher Seip of Cincinnati, Ohio and Richard Butts and wife Naomi of Fairborn, Ohio; one great nephew – Clayton Green of Georgetown, Ohio and many friends and family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio. Jason Galley will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the church. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

