Barbara Sue Bohl, age 73 of Fayetteville, Ohio, died Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Hospice of Cincinnati-East in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was a bus driver and library aide for Fayetteville Perry Local School District and was a member of St. Angela Merici Parish in Fayetteville, Ohio. Barbara was born February 5, 1946 in Mariemont, Ohio the daughter of the late Clarence A. and Marie M. (Tubbs) Stringer. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years– Victor Johnson Bohl in 2017; one daughter – Amy Moorhead and seven siblings.

Mrs. Bohl is survived by three daughters – Angelia Cadwallader and husband Chuck of Winchester, Ohio, Anita Saylor of Fayetteville, Ohio and Allison Attinger of Fayetteville, Ohio; eleven grandchildren – Ashley Smith, James Ryan Smith, Erik Smith, James Cadwallader, Christopher Saylor, Sydney Saylor, Dean Moorhead, Jace Moorhead, Emma Attinger, Ellie Attinger and Lane Attinger and six great grandchildren – Adrianna, Kayden, Bryson, Jasmine, Tavia and Brooklyn Smith and two brothers – Jimmy Stringer of Morrow, Ohio and Skip Stringer of Mason, Ohio.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the St. Angela Merici Parish in Fayetteville, Ohio. Fr. Tom Bolte will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Interment will be in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Cincinnati, 4310 Cooper Road, Blue Ash OH 45242 or to the Alzheimer’s Association

Great Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati OH 45203.