Kenneth Green, 73

Kenneth Sterling Green, Sr. age 73 of Sardinia, Ohio died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at his residence. He was the former owner and operator of Green Brothers Sawmill near Sardinia, Ohio and served in the United States Army Company E 52nd Infantry Long Range Patrol and the 75th Ranger Regiment during the Vietnam War receiving two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star with Valor. Sergeant Green was inducted into the Ohio Military Hall of Fame for Valor in 2016 for heroism in connection with military operations against a hostile force during a combat operation in the Republic of Vietnam. He was born September 24, 1946 in Portsmouth, Ohio the son of the late Basil Kenneth and Betty Louise (Oliver) Green. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter – Cassandra “Cassie” Green.

Mr. Green is survived by three sons – Kenneth S. Green, Jr. of Sardinia, Ohio, Clint Green and wife Rachel of Hillsboro, Ohio and Joseph “Joey” Green of Sardinia, Ohio; seven grandchildren – Jordan Green of Cincinnati, Ohio, Olivia Green of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Lucas Green of Cincinnati, Ohio, Breanna “Breezy” Green of Kentucky, Megan “Skye” Green of Mt, Orab, Ohio and Eliza “Storm” and Gilbert “Thunder” Holbert both of Felicity, Ohio; six brothers and sisters – Linda Dyer of Batavia, Ohio, Ronald “Ronnie” Green of Sardinia, Ohio, Doug Green and wife Norma of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Ralph Green of Van Alstyne, Texas, Robert “Bob” Green and wife Kathy of Sardinia, Ohio and Lisa Bradford of Owensville, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

