Marguerite J. “Peggy” Murphy, 86 years of Hillsboro, passed away on Wednesday September 18, 2019 at the Valley View Care Center.

She was born in Stearns, KY on November 1, 1932, the daughter of the late Herman and Myree (Smith) Strunk. Besides her parents, she is also preceded by her husband, Jack Murphy, who died on September 6, 2007 son, Terry Murphy and sister, Patricia Estes.

Peggy retired after 30 years teaching in the Mt. Orab School District and was a member of the Hillsboro Bible Baptist Church.

Peggy is survived by her son, Shane Murphy of Hillsboro; daughter-in-law, Brenda Murphy of Georgetown, KY.; grandchildren, Jeremy (Jessica) Murphy of Georgetown, KY, Jessica (Justin) Morgan of Richmond, KY and Chris Murphy of Georgetown, KY.; four great grandchildren, Kinzie, Chloe, Claire and Nick.

Graveside Service will be 1:00 PM Saturday September 21, 2019 at the Hillsboro Cemetery.

Thompson Funeral Home is taking care of the family.

Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the Hillsboro Bible Baptist Church.

