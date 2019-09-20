Joseph R Steele Jr, age 63 of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia. He was born December 10, 1955 in Canton, OH, the son of the late Joseph R Steele Sr and Jean L (Holderbaum) Steele. He was a truck driver for Gypsum Express and was also an Army veteran.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife Diane Steele in 2017 and a sister, Debra Steele McGonagle.

He is survived by 2 daughters, Jodi R Turner of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Michelle Lee Steele and fiance’ Joseph Peters of Sardinia, 3 brothers, Fred Steele of Salem, OH, Darrel Steele of Sardinia, Jeff Steele of Ocoee, FL, 2 sisters, Ruth Steele Barzacchini of Uniontown, OH, Lisa Cross of Canton, OH, 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandson.

Following cremation, there will be a private service at the convenience of the family.

The Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.

Friends and Families may sign Joseph’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home 937-377-4182.