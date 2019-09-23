Carol Hoffman-Orr, age 80, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at her home.

She was born January 3, 1939 in Cincinnati, Ohio, daughter of the late Burl Bryson Lewis and Katherine Anna Sanders Lewis.

Carol was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Arnheim and George A Lambert American Legion Auxiliary Unit 755, Sardinia. She loved to travel, play bingo and cards, and gardening.

Surviving are her four children, Cathy (James) Latham of Georgetown, Margaret (Tony) Leppert of Owensville, Laurie (Alfred) Skirvin of Sardinia, and Russell Hoffman Jr. of Cincinnati, four step-children, eleven grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her five siblings, Beatrice Baker, David Lewis, John Lewis, Pat Lewis, and Jack (Ginny) Hoffman, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents,Carol was preceded in death by her first husband, Russell E. Hoffman, second husband, Robert L. “Beaver” Orr, and two brothers, James and Thomas Lewis.

Funeral Services will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 10581 Day Hill-Arnheim Rd. Georgetown, OH, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Laura Shreffler officiating. Interment will follow in the Peace Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the church on Wednesday from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm.

Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown is serving the family.

Contributions may be made to the Peace Lutheran Remembrance Fund or Salvation Army. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.