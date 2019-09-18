Verda Mae Smith, 69 of Cincinnati, Ohio passes away on September 12 at the home that she shared with her husband of 41 years, John Paul Smith. She was retired from Wal-Mart. She was a homemaker, she loved baking and spending time with her family and her dog, Penny as well as her Granddog Rosie.

She was preceded in death by her parents Abert J. Brinson and Luella M. (Pierce) Brinson. She is survived by her devoted husband John of Cincinnati, and loving son John Joseph Albert Smith (Tanya Roberts) of Fort Wright, KY; one sister Florence Van Hook of Hillsboro, OH; and two brothers, Gerald Brinson of Newtonsville, OH and Freddie Brinson of Fayetteville, OH.

She will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved her. There will be a memorial/spaghetti benefit held on September 28 from 4-7 p.m. at the Fayetteville Firehouse.