Jean Ann Puckett age 81 of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at her residence. She was born February 24, 1938 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of the late Charles and Bertha (Kegley) Dill. She retired from Mac Tool in Georgetown.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Ralph Slouffman and her second husband Don Puckett.

She is survived by 2 sons, Richard Slouffman and wife Susan of Cincinnati, Jay Slouffman and wife Ashley Walkup of Cincinnati, 3 daughters, Beverly Tate and ex husband Larry Tate of New Carlisle, OH, Barbara Meeker of New Carlisle, OH, Betty Anders of Winchester, 7 grandchildren, Misty Anders, Jessica (Bruce) Eggleston, Joe (Katy) Meeker, Lauren, Alicia, Blake and Tristan Slouffman, and 12 great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 22, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the First United Methodist Church, 220 S Main St, New Carlisle, OH 45344, under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Chaplain Ric Johnson will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM -12:00 PM prior to the service at the church. Cremation will follow services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donors choice.

Friends and Families may sign Jean’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home at 937-377-4182.