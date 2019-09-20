Charles “Ron” Hughes, age 79, of Mowrystown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday evening, September 18, 2019 at the Villa of Georgetown.

He was born July 29, 1940 in Jackson, Ohio, son of the late Charles Raymond Hughes and Hannah Mae (Roberts) Hughes.

Ron worked for Cincinnati Milacron for many years and attended Russellville Bible Baptist Church. Ron loved to do woodworking, paint, and draw.

Surviving are his daughter, Rhonda Greene, son, Chuck R. Hughes, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters, Karen (Jerry) Johnson and Kathy Gray, brother, Jim (Cindy) Hughes, special niece, Becky (Floyd) Higginbotham, special nephew, Greg Canter, many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his special friends, Greg Burgel, Wayne Stroup, Carl and Mabel Bushman, and Glenn and Susan Jones.

In addition to his parents Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie M. Hughes, whom passed away on January 30, 2011, and his sisters, Marilyn, Jean, Ruthie, and Linda.

Private gravesides services will be held at Mowrystown Cemetery.

Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, is serving the family.

To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.