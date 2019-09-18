The Georgetown G-Men rose to a 3-1-1 record in Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division play with their 6-2 league win at Williamsburg on Sept. 12.

Last Thursday’s contest at Williamsburg was the second in a long string of road games for the G-Men.

Coming off a 5-0 loss in their last home game while hosting the Western Brown Broncos, the G-Men prepared for five straight league games on the road starting with the Felicity-Franklin Cardinals.

The Sept. 10 battle between the G-Men and the Cardinals ended in a 1-1 tie, and they followed up with their four-goal victory over Williamsburg.

Leading the way on offense for the G-Men this season has been junior forward Joshua Galley, scoring 11 goals in 10 games to aid the Georgetown boys to a 5-4-1 overall record on the season.

Georgetown junior Blake Tolle and freshman teammate Carson Miles each have six goals in 10 games this season.

On defense, Georgetown’s sophomore goalie Mason Fleming recorded 38 saves in 10 games with three shutouts.

The G-Men are scheduled to face Clermont Northeastern on Sept. 17, and they are at Blanchester High School to face the home standing Wildcats on Sept. 19.

The G-Men will then venture to Bethel-Tate High School on Sept. 30, and they aren’t scheduled to be back on their home field until Oct. 2 when they host Clark Montessori for a non-league game.

The G-Men will be on their home field for their final two league games of the season, hosting the Williamsburg Wildcats on Oct. 10 and the Felicity-Franklin Cardinals on Oct. 11.

