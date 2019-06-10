Thomas Edwin White, age 89 of Ripley, Ohio, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky. He was owner and operator of Bristow Pharmacy in Ripley for many years, past Director of the former Citizen’s National Bank and a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Ripley. Mr. White was born January 8, 1930 in Ripley, Ohio the son of the late Albert and Gertrude (Buchanan) White. He was also preceded in death by his wife of sixty-three years – Jean (Turner) White and a brother – Owen White.

Mr. White is survived by two sons – Tom White and wife Michelle of Summerside, Ohio and Phil White and wife Karen of Ripley, Ohio; two granddaughters – Anna White of Cincinnati, Ohio and Katie White of Oxford, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Wayne Reveal will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. on Sunday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: Ripley First Presbyterian Church P.O. Box 95 Ripley, Ohio 45167 or The Ripley Life Squad P.O. Box 174 Ripley, Ohio 45167.

