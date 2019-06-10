Frances J. Redmon Florence Curtis, age 84, of Hillsboro, Ohio, passed away Friday afternoon, June 7, 2019.

She was born January 29, 1935 in Kentucky daughter of the late James H. and Cinda W. (Cline) Redmon.

Frances was a class of 1954 Russellville High School Graduate and had attended the Nazarene churches in the local area. She enjoyed embroidery and quilting. Frances was a loving mother and grandmother.

Surviving are 4 sons, Evangelist Garrell (Cheryl) Florence of Georgetown, Daryl (Ruth Anne) Florence of Georgetown, Farrell (Shauna) Florence of West Union, and Carrell (Jessica) Florence of Fairborn, 11 grandchildren, Evangelist Jerrod, Jennifer, Derrick, Nichole, Danielle, Dustin, Kayla, Michael, Abegayle, Gabrielle, and Matthew, and 24 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Florence, second husband, Charles Curtis, six siblings, Beulah, James William, Carl A., Alexander, Mary Ruth, and Thomas.

Services will be held at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, 138 E. Main St., Hillsboro, Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Evangelist Garrell Florence officiating. Interment will follow in the Linwood Cemetery, Russelville, Ohio.

Friends will be received at the funeral home Wednesday from 11:00 am until the time of the services.

Contributions may be made to the Hillsboro Senior Citizens, 185 Muntz St. Hillsboro, OH 45133. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.