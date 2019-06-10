Raymond Westgerdes, 77

Raymond Francis Westgerdes, age 77 of Ripley, Ohio, died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his residence. He was a retired mechanic from H & S Crocker Printing Company as well as being a jack of all trades and selling peaches in the Ripley area for many years. He was a United States Navy Veteran, a member of the American Legion, a member of the NRA and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Mr. Westgerdes was born June 13, 1941 the son of the late Alfred and Gladys Westgerdes. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 51 ½ years – Marlene (Newkirk) Westgerdes; a daughter – Alice Payne Schuck; a son-in-law – Joseph Woods and several brothers and sisters.

Mr. Westgerdes is survived by five daughters – Mary Ann Westgerdes of Ripley, Ohio, Beth Rae Severeid of Amelia, Ohio, Caryl Kay Westgerdes of Ripley, Ohio, Robin Lynn Westgerdes of Ripley, Ohio and Kim Mixer of Cleveland, Ohio; nine grandchildren – K. Lakin Frankenhoff, Ashley Hoover, Raymond L. Westgerdes, Tara Hoover, Courtney Severeid, Ryan Woods, Shelby Spradling, Cordell Severeid and Layne Severeid; nine great-grandchildren – Estin Frankenhoff, Haiden Carrawan, Annabell Westgerdes, Mya Westgerdes, Shayde Utley, Jayden Westgerdes, Ella Frankenhoff, Kennedy Rose Hedrick and Skarlet Larae Hedrick; one brother Bill Bradshaw of Michigan and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 – 2:00 P.M. Tuesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Shinkle’s Ridge Cemetery near Higginsport, Ohio.

