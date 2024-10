Ronald Greene, 77, of Sardinia passed away on May 21, 2019 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia. He is survived by his wife Shirley (Jordan) Greene, one daughter Sheila (Kevin) Lambert and one son Terry (Denise) Greene, four grandchildren, two great grandchildren, two brothers Jerry (Eloise) and John (Tracy) Greene.

Memorial Funeral services were held Saturday June 1, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness in Russellville.