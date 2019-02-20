Robert Glenn Busch of Georgetown passed away Thursday, January 3, 2019 at the Locust Ridge Nursing Home in Pike Township, Ohio.

He was born in Ashridge, Ohio on August 4, 1942, the son of the late Vernon and Evelyn Busch Cahall. Bob was the third child, preceded in death by Bill and Paul Busch of Goshen, Ohio; Mary Cowdrey of Arkansas; Harold Busch of Mowrystown, Ohio; and Leonard Cahall, Jr. of Hamersville, Ohio.

Bob served six years in the Air Force Reserve and four years in the Army National Guard. He was employed by various companies, including Schauer Mfg, AT&T, FEMA and John Ruthven. Bob lived in Florida, Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina and Ohio. He was a lifelong friend of Truman and Carol King and many others.

A private graveside service was held for the family.