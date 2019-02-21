Stacey Ogden, 32

Stacey Marie Meyers Ogden, age 32, of Hillsboro, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning, February 19, 2019 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia.

She was born January 10, 1987 in Mariemont, Ohio, daughter of Kenny (Dee Dee) Meyers of Hillsboro and Sharon Dee (Kenny) Wright of Bethel.

In addition to her parents, surviving family members are her son, Jaxson Sheets, sister, Stephanie Meyers of Bethel, three step-brothers, Jesse Meadows, John Wright, and Chris Wright, maternal grandmother, Wilma Dunn of Bethel, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Stacey was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Richard Dunn and paternal grandparents, Harold and Helen Meyers.

Graveside Services will be held at Ash Ridge Cemetery, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:00 am.

Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, is serving the family.

Contributions in Stacey's memory may be made to the Sardinia Life Squad, 159 Winchester St. Sardinia, OH 45171.