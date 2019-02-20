Gregory Edward Noe age 55 of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman. He was born November 14, 1963 in Cincinnati, OH the son of Claude E Noe and Betty J (Kelly) Grantmaier. He was a supervisor at Star Bank.

He was preceded in death by his sister Andrea Noe.

Greg is survived by his wife, Tina Noe of Peebles, OH, father, Claude Noe of Hamersville, OH, mother, Betty Grantmaier of West Union, OH, 4 sons; Josh Noe of Williamsburg, OH, Josh Hill of Mt. Orab, OH, Zack Noe of Lynchburg, OH, Andrew Hill of Florence, KY, 2 daughters; Brooke Smith of Portsmouth, OH, Paige Hill of Amelia, OH and 9 grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville with Vince Wright officiating. Burial will follow at the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Adams County Animal Shelter, 11260 St Rte 41, West Union, OH 45693.

www.meekerfuneralhomes.com

937-377-4182.