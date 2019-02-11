Cathy L. Zimmerer of Cincinnati, Oh went home to her Lord on January 19, 2019. She was born March 21, 1955 to the late Paul and Patricia (Richardson) Zimmerer. Cathy most loved spending time with her family-acting as a second mom to her nieces and nephews-and dedicated her life to listening to, caring for, and nurturing love for all. She is the dearly loved sister of Paul (Deb) Zimmerer, Jr., David Zimmerer, Barbara (Mark) Chandler, and Linda Zimmerer. The wonderful Aunt of Paula (Jose) Rangel, Paul Zimmerer, III, Brandi Zimmerer, Mark Chandler, II, Justin Chandler, and Zachary Chandler. Great-Aunt of Zachary Chandler, II and Carson Chandler. Granddaughter of the late Robert and Virginia Richardson and the late Joseph and Esther Zimmerer. A memorial gathering will take place in the future for the celebration of Cathy’s life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, or Hospice of Cincinnati.

