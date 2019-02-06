Paul D. Carrington of Mt. Orab, OH passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Hospice of Hope in Adams County at the age of 81. He was born to the late Ralph and Gladys Carrington.

Paul is survived by his loving children Rhonda (Pat) Mueller of Mt. Orab, OH, Patricia Carrington of Batavia, OH, Greg (Arnita) Carrington of Williamsburg, OH, Marvin R. (Carla) Carrington of Williamsburg, OH, and Tracy (Donna) Carrington of Amelia, OH; his caring grandchildren Sheena, Tierney, Justin, Tasha, Monica, Kayla, Teela, Bobby, A.J., and Lydia; his 13 adored great grandchildren; and his siblings Linda Parker of Beechmont, OH, Sharlene Carrington of Montgomery, OH, Janette Carrington of Amelia, OH, and Donny Carrington of Cincinnati, OH; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Janetta Carrington.

Paul was the owner operator of Paul’s Body Shop in Mt. Orab, OH.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154, visitation will begin at 4:00 pm until the time of service.

Donations may be directed to the American Cancer Society.