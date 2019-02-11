Three people were recently sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court.

Christopher Moore

On October 4, 2018, a Three Count indictment was filed against Christopher Moore, in Case No. 2018-2305.

The indictment charged Count 1, Felonious Assault, a felony of the 2nd degree, having a maximum penalty of 8 years in prison and a fine of $15,000.00, Count 2, Abduction and Count 3, Domestic Violence, both felonies of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a $10,000.00 fine. On January 17, 2019, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 3, before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Moore, Count 3: Confinement of 18 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections. The Court further orders the imposition of 653 days for violation of Post Release Control, to be served consecutively to the prison term imposed, pursuant to R.C. 2929.141. Counts 1 and 2 are dismissed. The Defendant has been notified that post release control is mandatory for 3 years.

Sheri Allen

On October 4, 2018, a Nine Count indictment was filed against Sheri Lynn Allen, in Case No. 2018-2304.

The indictment charged Count 1, Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony of the 1st degree, having a maximum penalty of 11 years in prison and a $20,000.00 fine, Counts 2 and 3, Corrupting Another With Drugs, a felony of the 2nd degree, having a maximum penalty of 8 years in prison and a $15,000.00 fine, Counts 4, 5, 8 & 9, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the 4th degree, with a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and a $5,000.00 fine, and Counts 6 & 7, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the 5th degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a $2500.00 fine. On January 24, 2019, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1, before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Ms. Allen, confinement of 3 years in the Ohio Department of Corrections. Counts 2-9 are dismissed. The Defendant has been notified that post release control is mandatory for 5 years.

Jeffrey Botts

On July 2, 2018, a Five Count indictment was filed against Jeffrey Botts, in Case No. 2018-2191.

The indictment charged Count 1, Failure to Comply, a felony of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a 10,000.00 fine, Count 2, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Count 3, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, both felonies of the 2nd degree, having a maximum penalty of 8 years in prison and a $15,000.00 fine, and Count 4, Possession of Cocaine and Count 5, Trafficking in Cocaine, both felonies of the 5th degree, with a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a $2,500.00 fine. On January 28, 2019, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1 and Count 2, (as amended), Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a 3rd degree felony, before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Botts to a 48 month prison sentence, to be served consecutively to the sentence imposed in Green County Common Pleas Court Case No. 2018-CR0104. As to Count 1: Confinement of 24 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections, with a Driver’s License Suspension for Life. Count 2: Confinement of 24 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections, to be served consecutively to the sentence imposed in Count 1, and consecutively to the sentence imposed in Green County Common Pleas Court Case No. 2018CR0104. Counts 3, 4 and 5 are dismissed. The Defendant has been notified that post release control is mandatory for 3 years.