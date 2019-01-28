By Martha Jacob

Members of the Fayetteville-Perry School Board of Education met in regular session on Jan. 10 before a full board.

President of the board, Craig Smucker led the meeting. After approving the Dec. 20 meeting the board approved the 2020 tax budget as presented and will now go to the county auditor.

Under old business the board discussed at length, the options of going with the Ohio School Board Association or NEOLA in regards to establishing board by-laws and policies for the district.

“Having listened to all the information, there was one that stood out to me, and that was NEOLA,” said Superintendent Jim Brady. “Speaking to some of the other collogues in Brown County they couldn’t speak any more positive than they did about NEOLA.”

All the board members were in favor of going with NEOLA with Brady’s recommendation and approved the action.

The board accepted a $1,000 donation from Jim and Gail Frazier to the Fayetteville-Perry FFA Leadership scholarship.

During board treasurer Lisa Tussey’s report to the board, she discussed some new benefit options for employees, re-certifications, paper work benefits, etc.

“We are trying to do everything we can to automate our system,” Tussey said. “It’s been really busy, with closing out December and closing out the year and then the FY 18 Audit.”

The board congratulated Tussey for her great audit report.

Superintendent Brady thanked the members of board in honor of School Board Appreciation Month. Each board member was presented with a plaque of appreciation.

Brady talked briefly about graduation options, college credit + classes and HB 66 had been sent to the governor office which requires schools to contact parents of absent students within 120 minutes.

Brady also briefly discussed service animals in the school, and insurance for treasurers to protect them.

Board member Kathryn Greene spoke briefly about the “Literacy Empowerment Program” and stated that it could be a way to get free books and wanted to know if the district was participating in the program. She also wanted to know if there was a notary in the district.

Fayetteville-Perry’s School Resource Officer Sean Waddle passed out an update to board members regarding his activities from August to December, 2018.

He reported that he had made 21 law enforcement contacts, 19 safety contacts/crime prevention, 16 educational contacts, 26 administrative contacts, eight training contacts and 18 extracurricular contacts.

Officer Waddle said he issued two warnings and four reports.