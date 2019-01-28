Sixteen people were indicted by a Brown County Grand Jury on January 17 on a variety of charges.

James Nash, 38 of Georgetown is charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a first degree felony; Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a second degree felony; Tampering With Evidence, a third degree felony; Having Weapons Under Disability, a third degree felony; and Endangering Children, a first degree misdemeanor.

Joshua Applegate, 35 of Ripley, is charged with Rape, a first degree felony; and Gross Sexual Imposition, a third degree felony.

Lori Mulligan, 38 of Cincinnati, is charged with Trespass in a Habitation, a fourth degree felony; Attempted Trespass in a Habitation, a fifth degree felony; and Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a fourth degree felony.

Joe Poole, 31, is charged with Domestic Violence, a fourth degree felony.

Alicia Burdine, 25, is charged with Theft and Receiving Stolen Property, both fifth degree felonies.

Todd Hanley, 48 of Cincinnati, is charged with Failure to Comply With an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a third degree felony; and Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or a Drug of Abuse, a first degree misdemeanor.

Daniel Muse, 30, is charged with Theft and Receiving Stolen Property, both fifth degree felonies.

Dwayne Hodges, 50 of Georgetown, is charged with Domestic Violence, a fourth degree felony.

Levi Kimball, 29 of Georgetown, is charged with Vandalism, a fourth degree felony.

Jeremy Wunsch, 44 of Mt. Orab, is charged with Failure to Provide Notice of a Change of Address, a third degree felony.

Jessica Jeffers, 38, is charged with Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a fourth degree felony; and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, a fifth degree felony.

Aleta Pennington, 54 of Bethel, is charged with Tampering With Evidence, a third degree felony; and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony.

William Hamilton, 44 of Sardinia, is charged with Improperly Handling a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a fourth degree felony, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, a fourth degree felony, and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony.

Wilbur Shuemake, 29 of Bethel, is charged with Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility, a third degree felony; and Possession of Heroin, a fifth degree felony.

Dylan Hines, 23 of Higginsport, is charged with Unlawful Sexual Conduct With a Minor, a fourth degree felony.

Bobby Hicks, 53 of Ripley, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a third degree felony.

An indictment means that charges have been filed against an individual. It is not a finding or admission of guilt.