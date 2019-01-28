Eastern MS Book Club challenges students

By Martha Jacob

Eastern Middle School fifth grade teacher Susan Sweet is excited about her student’s involvement in a ‘Book Club’ which the students are enjoying.

“Each of my fifth-graders participate in this book club during our intervention and enrichment period,” Sweet said. “The students are assigned to specific books. Each book is chosen carefully according to reading level and interest.

“All the book clubs are reading either classics or award winners.”

Sweet said the groups meet three times a week for approximately 30 minutes with a group leader (teacher). During that period, students either read or listen to a chapter and then discuss it together as a group.

“Discussing what’s been read as a group allows for a more student-led approach to learning and promotes an enjoyable reading environment,” Sweet explained. “Our students examine various elements, such as character traits, events, conflicts and resolution and theme.

“My goal, as their teacher is for these book clubs is not only to boost student learning and reading comprehension skills, but alto to build a love for reading. Typically, these are books that students would more than likely not read without prompting, but enjoy nonetheless.”

Sweet said some of the books the book club has read include:

• ‘Old Yeller

• Where the Red Fern Grows

• Hatchet

• Charlotte’s Web

• Because of Winn-Dixie

• Shiloh

• My Side of the Mountain

• The Secret Garden.

“When the students read Old Yeller, they discovered that a cow had hydrophobia (rabies) and after completion of the chapter, the students engaged in student let conversations for 10 to 15 minutes on their own,” Sweet said. “They were debating on how a cow could become infected with rabies and making predictions as to what happens to Old Yeller.

“As a reading teacher, this made my day. I sat there and listened to them the entire time. It was amazing and I was so proud of them, I took their picture.”