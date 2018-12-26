By Wayne Gates

Ralph Fox retired as Director of the Brown County Veterans Service office on Dec. 19, one day before he was supposed to report back to work with reduced authority and responsibilities.

In a letter addressed to the Brown County Veterans Service Commission, Fox wrote;

“It is with my deepest regret that I must retire from the Brown County Veterans Service Commission and Brown County Veterans Service office as the Director/CVSO on administrative leave, effective immediately December 19, 2018.

I have accumulated vacation and sick time that I would expect to be paid for in accordance with relevant laws and policies. I will no longer be employed as a veterans service officer for Brown County.

Over the past twenty-four years I have tried to do the best for the Veterans of Brown County and I believe that I have. I wish the Brown County Veterans Service Commission success in their endeavors.”

Attorney Jeff Stankunas, who was appointed to represent the BCVS commission during an investigation into allegations of misbehavior against Fox, said “We respect his decision and we accept his decision” on behalf of the commission.

The BCVSC met on Dec. 18 and passed a number of resolutions to close the Fox matter.

Fox was placed on paid administrative leave in July of 2018 after allegations by co-worker Cheryl Childers that he had engaged in creating a hostile work environment with his treatment of her.

The decisions by the BCVSC included promoting Childers to Executive Director, demoting Fox, and passing a resolution that stated “that all employees be respectful of each other, commissioners and veterans. Any violation of this directive on his or her part will result in additional discipline, up to and including termination.”

Following the meeting, Childers said she was ready to move forward.

“I accept the responsibility on behalf of the veterans of Brown County. I want to see them continue to get served in the way they need to be served. They have earned this and they are entitled to it,” she said.

Childers must successfully complete a six month probationary period as Executive Director.

Fox’s attorney, John Woliver, said that he thinks Fox’s decision was based on the greater good.

“I think that his decision was made out of a concern that the office of the Brown County Veterans Service Office be able to serve the veterans of Brown County in the best possible manner moving forward,” Woliver said.

“He’s gone through a lot involving allegations that were lodged against him that were ultimately unsubstantiated and very likely, he made this decision in own best interest in not wanting to revisit these issues.”