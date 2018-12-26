By Wayne Gates

2018 was another busy year for news in Brown County. Here is a look back at the top 10 stories of the year.

1. Record flooding on the Ohio River

The flooding of late February caused $1.7 million in damage in Brown County, with the vast majority of that damage to roads in Union Township.

The Ohio River peaked at 53.79 feet on February 25, making it the 20th highest flood in Ohio history. The flooding caused $40 million dollars in damage statewide.

2. Public safety levies

Public safety was on the front burner for much of the year leading up to the election in November.

The Brown County Educational Service Center ran a school security levy that was rejected by nearly a 2-1 margin. The money would have gone to all public schools in the county to improve security.

Meanwhile, voters in Georgetown approved a Fire/EMS levy that will improve staffing and reduce emergency response times. Voters in Mt. Orab also approved an increase on the village income tax for the same purpose.

3. Jail expansion begins

The Brown County Jail expansion project began in August and is expected to open in mid 2019. The project is currently ahead of schedule, but an estimated completion date has not been announced.

The total construction cost is $3,378,000. In addition to a 40 man dormitory, office and other administrative space will be added to the front of the jail. When the contractor was chosen in July, Brown County Commissioner Barry Woodruff said “We are very glad to be able to finally resolve this three year, $1.8 million dollar problem.”

He was referring to the history of the jail project, which began in 2015 when a corrections officer filed a complaint that working conditions were unsafe because of overcrowding and poor security.

Upgrades to door locks and other improvements, plus the expense of housing inmates in other county jails ended up costing Brown County approximately $1.8 million.

The county will pay back the cost of the project over ten years at approximately $350,000 per year.

4. Ralph Fox and the Brown County Veterans Service Office

Brown County Veterans Service Office Director Ralph Fox was placed on administrative leave on July 2 after allegations by co-worker Cheryl Childers that he had mistreated her and created a hostile work environment.

Fox remained on administrative leave until Dec. 19, when he submitted a letter of resignation stating that he intended to retire.

The letter came one day after the Brown County Veterans Service Commission voted to promote Childers to the Director position and have Fox return as her subordinate.

5. Amy DeClaire hired and fired in Clermont County

Brown County Recorder Amy DeClaire began working in the Clermont County Budget Office on Oct. 8 while remaining in office in Brown County.

DeClaire said that she intended to resign from office after the first of the year to ensure that her office had a smooth transition after her departure.

DeClaire was fired by Clermont County on Nov. 14 by the Clermont County Commissioners because Ohio law prohibits classified public employees from engaging in politics, which DeClaire was doing as an elected official.

6. Brown County Bicentennial

The first 200 years of the county’s history was celebrated in June at the Brown County Fairgrounds.

An old fashioned three day Chautauqua was put on by the Brown County Historical Society, featuring period music and speakers.

The guests of honor for the three day event were Sister Julia Chatfield, Reverend John Parker and President Ulysses S. Grant.

Each was portrayed by a living actor and addressed the crowd. All three were also inducted into the historical societies new Brown County Hall of Fame as the first three inductees.

Chatfield was portrayed by Judge Margaret Clark, Parker by actor Anthony Gibbs and Grant by Dr. Curt Fields.

7. Georgetown Behavior Hospital reopening soon

The former Brown County General Hospital is now the Georgetown Behavioral Hospital.

The building was purchased in November of 2016 and has been undergoing renovation since that time.

The hospital is expected to open with 49 patient beds in the Spring of 2019. Currently, efforts are underway at the hospital to hire a new staff and comply with federal and state regulations that govern a new healthcare provider opening for business. The hospital is expected to employ 150 to 200 people when fully operational.

8. Stykes jeep returned to husband

The Jeep that Brittany Stykes was driving when she was murdered on Highway 68 south of Georgetown in 2013 was returned to her husband Shane Stykes on October 1.

Mr. Stykes filed a petition with the Brown County Common Pleas Court for the return of the Jeep.

Prior to its return, the Jeep was taken to the offices of the Ohio Bureau of Investigation for photographic and 3D imaging in case the images are needed in a future criminal case.

9. Hall Sentence

Michael Hall sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting at sheriff’s deputies last September.

Hall was pulled over for an equipment violation and subsequently led deputies on a high speed chase while firing at least five rounds at them out the window. One bullet struck a sheriff’s vehicle.

Hall pleased guilty to attempted murder and other charges before Common Pleas Judge Scott Gusweiler on Oct. 15.

10. Wilmoth Drug Death

Two women are facing charges after allegedly giving a young woman heroin, allowing her to die while she was with them, and then abandoning her body in a parked car.

The body of Stephanie Wilmoth was found in a driveway on Evans Run Road in the early morning hours of Dec. 4. Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Johnson found Wilmoth’s body in an SUV registered to her father. The keys were in her lap.

On Dec. 6, Dawn Shannon and Amanda Turner were booked into the Brown County Jail in connection with the case.