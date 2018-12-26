By Nancy Montgomery

At the Dec. 13, 2018, meeting of the Village of Georgetown Council, Jesse Green IV, Georgetown Police Officer/Firefight/EMT, and his family were presented a Commendation by Mayor Dale Cahall, They were recognized for their efforts in restoring Georgetown’s vintage 1926 Fire Truck. It was a family affair involving Officer Green, his father Jesse III, and Officer Green’s 3 children , Jesse V, Andrew, and Andreanna. The family volunteered hundreds of hours on the project. Supplies and parts were donated by various individuals, local organizations and businesses, and fundraisers.

The family spent a year taking the fire truck apart. They stripped, cleaned, repaired, and painted the frame. Some mechanical parts had to be replaced or rebuilt. The final part was to reassemble it. The only finishing touches left are the dashboard and rechroming . The fire truck will be on display at Georgetown’s Bicentennial Celebration June 21-23, 2019. It will be in the parade on June 20, 2019.

Mayor Dale Cahall remarked, “What a wonderful gift this is to the entire Georgetown community. It will be treasured for generations to come.”