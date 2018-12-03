By Martha Jacob

The Sardinia Village Council met in regular session Nov. 12 and following approval of the agenda and last months meeting minutes, council heard from Tina Townes, event coordinator for the Village of Sardinia.

“We were very happy with the great turnout we had on Halloween at the fire department building,” Townes said. “We had over 350 kids turn out for the event and at least 50 kids who attended the dance held at the American Legion that night.”

“We’re gearing up now for this years Christmas Parade set for Saturday, Dec. 8 beginning with lineup at 4 p.m. at the Sardinia Fire House. The parade will travel down Winchester Street to South Main to Yankee to Graham Street through the center of town.”

The parade will begin at 4:30, and include the tree lighting and awards for the best entry. Santa will be on hand for visits.

In other business at the council meeting, village administrator, Tim Mock stated that the Sardinia Life Squad building has now been sold. The new Eastern Joint Fire/EMS District will be active by the first of the year. The Fire District includes Franklin, Eagle, Washington Townships and the Village of Sardinia.

Mock said council agreed that the village would have to begin charging the new district for water since the village licenced water plant operator has to answer to the EPA where the water was used.

“With the district being formed now,” Mock said, “We will have to begin charging them for the water and sewer they use, since it’s no longer owned by the village.

“They will be putting in a meter so they won’t be billed when they fill up their trucks, only what they use.”

Mock said the village is well stocked on road salt for the year. He said the village usually purchases 40 to 50 tons a year, but this year Morton Salt limited the village to 25 tons. The village had some in reserve from two years ago.

Also at the meeting it was reported that an old abandoned house in the village owned by Shirley Guillerman was sold to Randy Doss who will decide if the structure can be restored or torn down.

Mock said the village will be extending sewer to Purdy Road and bids for the project will be sent out at the first of the year.

Sardinia Police Chief Jim Lewis told council that tickets written for the Oct. 11 court date totaled 42 citations with 40 written on Rt. 32 and tickets written for the Nov. 8 court date totaled 71, with 76 violations with 65 of the citations written on Rt. 32 for driving under suspension.

Chief Lewis said that the new tasers have been ordered and should arrive any day.

Mock added that continuing repairs will be gin at the city building to include carpet and new flooring. Funds have been appropriated to do the upgrades.