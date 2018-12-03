2019 Dog Tags for sale

Jill Hall, Brown County Auditor wants you to know that dog tag season will begin soon. The 2019 tags go on sale December 1, 2018 and you will have through January 31, 2019 to purchase your new tags without a penalty. You also have the option to purchase a 1 year tag, 3 year tag, or Lifetime tag. The fees that a county charges for dog tags are set by the Brown County Commissioners. Dog tags for 2019 are the same as last year: 1 year- $14.00, 3 year- $42.00, and Lifetime- $140.00. Kennel tags are $80.00 per year for 5 tags, and $1.00 for each additional tag (remember every dog in the kennel must have a separate tag). You may only purchase kennel tags if breeding for sale, and you must have a valid vendor license.

Renewals will be mailed on November 30 for those we do not have an email. If you have given us your email you will receive that renewal by email. We are diligently trying to acquire more emails so that we can save on the postage and give that money to the Animal Shelter instead.

There are several ways to purchase your dog tags. You may mail the renewal form to the Auditor Office with a stamped, self-addressed envelope, and we will mail the tags to you. You may also purchase your tags online with a credit card. (Online sales are the only way you may use a credit card or debit card.) Go to www.browncountyauditor.org and click on dog tags, then the picture of the dog. Enter your ID # from your renewal form. Upon receiving your purchase, we will mail your tags to you. (Kennel tags are available only at the Auditor’s Office and 3 year and Lifetime tags available only online or at the Auditor office.)

One year dog tags may also be purchased at the following locations from December 1, 2018 through January 31, 2019. (Those locations marked with an * will sell tags year round.) A service fee of .75¢ per dog tag will be added at all locations except the Auditor Office and the Animal Shelter per Ohio Law. Please call them for their hours of operation.

Auditor Office, 800 Mt. Orab Pike, Georgetown 937-378-6398*

Animal Shelter, 100 Veterans Way, Georgetown 937-378-3457*

Crosstown Carryout, 1653 Crosstown Rd., Williamsburg, 513-724-2205

Fayetteville Hardware, 19535 U.S. 68, Fayetteville 513-875-3030*

Tractor Supply, 7110 Bachman Rd., Sardinia 937-446-9425

Ripley Builder Supply, 116 Main St., Ripley 937-392-1371

Village of Aberdeen, 99 Main Cross, Aberdeen 937-795-2212

Village of Hamersville, 130 West Main St., Hamersville 937-379-1851

Village of Mt. Orab, 211 S. High St., Mt. Orab 937-444-4141*

Remember, after January 31, 2019, a dog tag will cost you double, or $28.00 each and you may also be subject to a $130.00 fine per dog per Ohio state law.

If you have additional questions please call the Auditor Office at 937-378-6398.