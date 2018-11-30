The Georgetown State Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating a one vehicle triple fatality crash that occurred on Bethel New-Hope Road .2 mile south of Elm Corner Road, Clark Township, Brown County at approximately 5:45PM.

A preliminary investigation shows that a blue 2009 Ford Escape, driven by Nicholas P. Moler, age 33, of Bethel, Ohio was driving northbound on Bethel New-Hope Road. The vehicle drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. Nicholas Moler and both rear seat passengers in the vehicle, Robert C. Moler, age 83, and Cameron Moler, age 10, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Cameron Moler was wearing a safety belt. Nicholas Moler and Robert Moler were not wearing safety belts.

Alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the traffic crash.

Units on scene assisting were Hamersville Fire & EMS, Bethel Fire, and Brown County Coroner’s Office.

The Ohio State Highway reminds motorist to always buckle up.