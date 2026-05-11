Mary James, 94, a woman of unwavering strength, boundless energy, and deep faith, passed away on May 5, 2026, in Blue Ash, Ohio. A visitation to honor Mary’s remarkable life will be held May 14, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Megie Funeral Home & Crematory – Craver Chapel located at 529 Main Street, Milford, Ohio. Eastern Star service will be held at 7:00pm. Her funeral service will take place at 12:00 PM on May 15, 2026, at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 5767 Wolfpen Pleasant Hill Road, Day Heights, Ohio, burial to follow at the Stonelick Township IOOF Cemetery. To read her full obituary please go to Megiefuneralhome.com