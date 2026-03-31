Mark Schumacher, 70, of Ripley, OH, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2026 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center in Maysville, KY. He was born on April 5, 1955 in Adams County, OH to the late John and Maxine (Scott) Schumacher. He retired from Milicron and was a member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Maysville, KY.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by daughter, Lori Wallace and his sister, Julia Lainhart.

Mark is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Cathy Schumacher of Ripley; daughter, Amy (Curtis) Moore of Dublin, OH; 2 grandchildren, Annabeth and Logan; 2 nieces, Roxanne Bronner and Robin Perrin; 1 nephew, Brian Lainhart as well as lots of extended family and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 6, 2026 at 12:00 PM at the St. Patrick Catholic Church, 110 E Third St, Maysville, KY 41056, under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Father Josh Heskamp will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Red Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at 12:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Hope Care Center or to the St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Please sign his online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.