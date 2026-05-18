Shonda J. Wallace, 61, of Mt. Orab, passed away peacefully at her home on the hill on Stony Hollow Road on Saturday, May 16, 2026. At her bedside was her husband Bruce, her children Kelly and Gunnar and her sister Michelle, along with her canine best friend Buddy. This ends her courageous 2-year battle with glioblastoma brain tumors. Despite knowing this day was coming, obviously family and friends are all devastated despite the relief of knowing that she is finally pain free.

Despite her professional accomplishments and numerous community volunteer activities, Shonda was better known for her “never met a stranger” personality, her constant smile even through her physical suffering and her constant insistence on doing good deeds daily. Her proudest accomplishment was being a mother to Kelly and Gunnar and Aunt Shonda to numerous, related or not related. Although Shonda loved Hilton Head and St. Pete Beach, she was happiest on the back porch with the grill going, the pool open, husband and kids at the house, her animals nearby and her plants and projects all happening at once.

Shonda was born April 22,1965 in Georgetown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Sandra (Alexander) Foreman and Harold Eugene Foreman. Shonda is survived by her loving husband of 37 years – Bruce Wallace and her two children – Kelly (Kenneth) Welch and Gunnar Wallace all of Mt. Orab, Ohio. She is also survived by her sister – Michelle Day of Ripley, Ohio; a very special Uncle – Arnold Alexander of Mt. Orab, Ohio; three brothers-in-law – Blaine (Teresa) Wallace, Brian (Courtney) Wallace and Barry (Jen) Wallace and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews and friends from all walks of life.

Instead of suggesting donations to a charity, Shonda’s family would simply ask that you honor her memory by calling that family member, the friend who is down, or anyone in need, and, like Shonda, tell them “I love you, friend”.

In keeping with Shonda’s wishes, her body will be cremated and there will be no funeral service. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.