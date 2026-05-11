Connie Lee Moore, 89

Connie Lee Moore, originally of Ripley, Ohio passed away peacefully at her Boynton Beach, Florida home of 43 years. Connie is the daughter of Charles Willard Moore and Hildreth Moore, originally of Ripley, Ohio. She died peacefully with her family near on April 30, 2026. Connie was born June 24, 1937. She was 89 years old at her passing.

Connie is survived by her 5 children: Paula Christine, Jonella Rae, Charles Nicholas, Marshall Neel, and John Fitzgerald. She also enjoyed her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren over the years.