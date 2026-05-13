David L. Eyre, 77

David L. Eyre, age 77, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2026 at home surrounded by his family.

He was born March 27, 1949 in Winchester, Ohio, son of the late Joseph Alton Willard and Thelma Hazel (Shoemaker) Eyre. On June 21, 1991 he was united into marriage to Melodie (Stolz) Eyre.

David was a United States Army Veteran. He had worked for Ford Development in Sharonville, Builder Square, and Jeff Wyler in Eastgate. He was a people person who never met a stranger and loved his family dearly.

Surviving are his loving wife, Melodie Eyre of Sardinia; son, Josh (Christine) Eyre of Bethel; 3 grandchildren: Rachel (Talon Lister) Reeves of Newport, KY, Thomas Eyre of Mt. Washington, and Matthew Eyre of Bethel; 4 siblings: Nancy Knabb, Cheryl Jennings, Linda (Mark) Paeltz, and Joe Eyre; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law: Bob and Cindy Eyre; and a brother-in-law, Bill Knabb.

Funeral Services will be held at Sardinia Church of Christ, 7130 Bachman Dr, Sardinia, on Friday, May 15, 2026 at 1:30 pm with Pastor Drue Lane officiating. Interment will follow in the Sardinia Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the church on Friday from 11:30 am until the time of the services.

Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions in David’s memory may be made to the Sardinia Church of Christ, 7130 Bachman Dr, Sardinia, OH 45171. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.