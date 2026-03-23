Gordon Daniel “Dan” Ruggles, 79

Gordon Daniel “Dan” Ruggles, age 79, of Williamsburg, Ohio passed away Sunday, March 22, 2026 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Care Center at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio. He was born December 18, 1946 at home in Williamsburg, Brown County, Ohio the son of the late Henry and Edna Adeal (Dumford) Ruggles. Dan was a cherished husband and father, devoted veteran and skilled mechanic whose life was marked by dedication and a love for the great outdoors. Serving proudly as a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War, his commitment extended beyond his military service into a fulfilling career as an expert mechanic technician with Volvo from 1987 until his retirement in 2013. An adventurous spirit at heart, Dan found joy in camping, whether in truck campers, tents or fifth wheels and shared many memorable journeys with his beloved wife, Rosa and their children. The couple retired on the same day and spent the following year traveling across the United States camping while embracing the freedom of the open road and the tranquility of nature. Dan also enjoyed boating and in his younger years, the thrill of riding his motorcycle. His mechanical talents were well known among neighbors, friends and family, who often sought his help and advice for any car troubles. Dan’s hands not only repaired vehicles but also built lasting connections rooted in kindness and generosity. As a member of the Williamsburg American Legion Post #288, he remained connected to the community that honored his service and devotion. Dan’s legacy is one of unwavering commitment, heartfelt friendship and a passion for life’s simple pleasures. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Besides his parents, Dan was preceded in death by three siblings – Joan McGee, Bill Ruggles and Sue Armstrong.

Mr. Ruggles is survived by his loving wife of 52 years – Rosa (Norris) Ruggles whom he married March 9, 1974; three children – Heather Ruggles of Covington, Kentucky, John Ruggles and wife Amber of Hutto, Texas and Robert Ruggles of Williamsburg, Ohio; six grandchildren – Christopher Leamon, Andrew Chaltain, Keala Ruggles, Kade Jeter, Jackson Ruggles and Jase Ruggles; four brothers and sisters – Faye Harbottle of Williamsburg, Ohio, Diane Turner of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Don Ruggles and wife Jamie of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Sharon Ruggles of Williamsburg, Ohio and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154, Williamsburg American Legion Post #288, 208 East Main Street, Williamsburg, Ohio 45176 or Donor’s Choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com