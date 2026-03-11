Holly Ann Houston, 55

Holly Ann Houston, age 55, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Sunday, March 8, 2026 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was born June 18, 1970 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late James Arthur and Helen Rose (Sams) Houston. Holly was a devoted caregiver and STNA for the Villa Georgetown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where her commitment to the residents was unwavering. She was known for her warmth and her ability to fill any room with love and laughter, touching the lives of many. A beloved figure to her family and friends, Holly’s spirit was characterized by her generosity and thoughtfulness. She had a remarkable gift for giving, always seeking ways to express her love and brighten the days of those around her. Her heart was a beautiful tapestry woven with compassion and enthusiasm, making her presence a true gift to all who were fortunate enough to encounter her. Faith was a cornerstone of Holly’s life. She was a devoted member of the Bethel Shiloh Church of God near Mt. Orab, Ohio, where she regularly attended services. Even when circumstances kept her from attending in person, she remained spiritually connected through online services, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to her faith and community. Holly took immense pride in her role as a Mamaw, viewing her grandchildren as her greatest accomplishment. They were fortunate to experience the boundless love and joy she shared so freely. She embraced life with spirited enthusiasm, finding comfort and joy in simple pleasures, such as watching the Andy Griffith Show. Holly will be remembered for her beautiful soul, her dedication to her Lord and her remarkable ability to make those around her feel valued and loved. She leaves behind a lasting legacy of kindness, faith and the enduring impact she made on her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Ms. Houston is survived by three children – Zachary King, Rusty King and Kandise Marks and husband Joey all of Georgetown, Ohio; seven grandchildren – Tyler, Camren, Kasen, Mason and Rylie King, Brently Heindel and Eliza Marks; one brother – Jimmy Houstonof Winchester, Ohio; three sisters – Wendy Whittymore and husband Mike of Peebles, Ohio, Tonia Smith and husband Steve of Hamersville, Ohio and Fonda Houston of Georgetown, Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews and special friend – Allison Stratton of Hamersville, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, March 12, 2026 at the Bethel Shiloh Church of God, 2771Oakland Locust Ridge Road, Bethel, Ohio 45106. Rev. Linda Neal will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the church. Interment will be in the Buford Cemetery in Buford, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

