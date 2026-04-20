Mark Wayne Suiter, 67

Mark Wayne Suiter, age 67, of the North Union Community, went home to be with the Lord on Monday April 20, 2026 at his home surrounded by family.

He was born March 21, 1959 in Wilmington, OH, son of the late Robert Suiter and Martha Louise (Hayes) Suiter.

Mark attended the Elmsville Church of Christ in Christian Union and worked as a waste water operator for several local communities and had retired from Chillicothe. He graduated from Hillsboro High School Class of 1978 and worked with his Dad, Bob as a tractor mechanic for several years.

Surviving is his wife of ten years, Sheila Suiter of Hillsboro, daughter, Dee (Jeremiah) Norris of Hillsboro, son, Sam (Brandi) Risley of Hillsboro, two Brothers, Mike Suiter of Hillsboro and Matthew Dean Suiter of Gratis, OH. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren, Jace, Josie, Jaelynn Norris, Scarlett Adkins, special friends, Chuck & Cheryl Milligan, Bonus families, Dallas, Kadence, Addi and Easton Fiffe, Molly Bolek, Brice and Miles Weyrich.

Services will be held at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, Hillsboro, Friday April 24, 2026 at 11:00 am with Pastor Brad Huffman officiating. Interment will follow in the Dunkard Ridge Cemetery.

Friends will be received at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home Thursday, April 23, 2026, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm.

Contributions in Mark’s memory may be directed to the funeral hoe to help the family with expenses. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.