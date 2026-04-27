Ruth Ellen Frank, 87

Ruth Ellen Frank, friend, daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and GG. A woman that has left a legacy of love grace and good. Ruth went to be with the Lord while in the arms of her son Thursday afternoon, April 23, 2026, at the age of 87.

Ruth was one of six children born August 11, 1938, to Elva and Howard Haines in Wilmington, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents, two siblings, her husband of 68 years, Walter J. Frank, son-in-law, Curtis Lee Parks, and her sons, Mitchell H. and Kurt W. Frank.

She is survived by three sisters Dorothy, Shirley, and Alice. Her children, Jeff Frank, Christina Parks, and Victoria Swonger (Robert). Seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 PM on May 1, 2026, at the Blanchester Church of the Nazarene, 10451, State Route 28, Blanchester, Ohio, where friends will be received from 2 PM until the time of service. Because we are celebrating Ruth’s life, the family is requesting no black clothing.

Memorial donations may be directed to The Exchange, 203 S Wright St., Blanchester, Ohio 45107.

To leave the family a note of condolence, please visit, www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.