Frank A. Herrmann, 89, of Batavia, Ohio passed away on April 24, 2026.

Frank was born in Ripley, Ohio to the late William and Flora Herrmann. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his 11 brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Herrmann; children, Michelle Boston (Tommy Gerding), and Jeff Herrmann (Sherry); grandchildren, Tyler Boston, Megan Hounshelll (Garrett), Miranda Boston, Taylor Cornell (Brett), Candace Angel, Dylan Gerding (Sarah), Spencer Gerding (Emily), Cassie Finley; great-grandchildren, Emilee Boston, Brooklynn Boston, Evan Boston, Graham Hounshell, Quinn Hounshell, Reese Hounshell, Olivia Cornell, Peyton Gerding, Noah Gerding, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to gather at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, Amelia, for a visitation on Saturday, May 2nd from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. www.ecnurre.com.