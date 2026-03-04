Dennie Keyes, 93

Dennie Keyes went home to his Lord February 27, 2026 after a long illness. Dennie was at his home which he requested.

Dennie was born in Portsmouth December 29, 1932 to the late Ulric and Grace Watts Keyes. Preceded in death by his grandson, Benjamin Michael Goins, son-in-law, Michael Goins, three brothers, Paul, Richard, and Arlie Benjamin; two sisters, Wanda Anderson and Harriet Hosey.

Survivors include his wife Marjorie Keyes and they would have celebrated 70 years of marriage on April 14, 2026; daughter Denise Keyes Goins, son Christopher Keyes; grandsons Andrew Weiskittel and Ryan Keyes; sister Remona Carter; brothers Phillip and Roger, and friend Melinda Montgomery RN Active in his care. Dennie was an Army Veteran during the Korean War and served in Germany from 1952-1954. Dennie loved his Sardinia community and was a member of the Sardinia United Methodist Church and served as an active Lay Speaker. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge for 60 years. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 755 and Chaplain for many years. Charter member Sardinia Friends of the Library; active in the Sardinia Inter-Faith Community Food Pantry, and the Agape Christian Council. Dennie was a key person involved in the building of the Veteran’s Wall of Honor at the Sardinia Veteran’s Park.

Dennie was a very kind and generous person with a great sense of humor. He liked to tease Marge who started college late, and he said she started and forgot to stop. He took several college courses to be with her. His favorite was PE golf and they were able to play golf together for several years. Dennie was well loved by all who knew him. He will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2026, beginning at 1:00PM in the Sardinia Hope Church with a service to follow at 2:00PM. Burial will follow in the Sardinia Cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion Post 755. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice, American Legion Post 755, Sardinia Community Inter-Faith Food Pantry, or the Agape Christian Council.

