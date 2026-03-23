Dorothy Marie Chain, 88

Dorothy Marie Chain, age 88, of Bethel, Ohio passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was born July 1, 1937 in Fayetteville, Ohio the daughter of the late Louis Perry and Naomi (Long) Gloyd. Dorothy was known for her sharp intellect, quick wit, and a personality that blended humor with seriousness in equal measure. She was a woman who never hesitated to speak her mind and held steadfastly to her principles, qualities that defined her throughout her life. Her passions were varied and enrichening. Dorothy’s culinary skills were admired by those fortunate enough to enjoy her cooking, which stood as a testament to her dedication and care. An avid gardener, she found solace and joy in tending to her plants, cultivating beauty around her with the same determination she applied to every aspect of her life. Evenings often found Dorothy immersed in Westerns on television, where the rugged tales of the frontier resonated deeply with her enduring spirit. Music was another cherished part of her routine, with songs by Conway Twitty particularly close to her heart. Dorothy’s steadfast nature and zest for life left an indelible impression on all who knew her. Her legacy is one of intelligence, honesty, and a spirited approach to both challenges and everyday moments. She will be remembered for the unique blend of strength and warmth that made her truly unforgettable. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Dwight Richard Chain; one son – Michael D. Chain and two daughters – Cathy Glover and Carolyn Luttral.

Mrs. Chain is survived by four sons – William Chain of Bethel, Ohio, Earl Chain and wife Malinda of Oklahoma, Sherman Chain and wife Cindy of Georgetown, Ohio and Matthew Chain of Hillsboro, Ohio; nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Michael McCormick will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Williamsburg Cemetery in Williamsburg, Ohio.