Velma Jane Hirons, 101

Velma Jane Hirons, age 101, of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away Sunday, March 22, 2026 at her residence. She was born January 2, 1925 in New Harmony, Ohio the daughter of the late Walter Harold and Cecile (McMullen) Long. Mrs. Hirons served with distinction as the office manager and accountant for Hirons Memorial Works, where her meticulous attention to detail and strong organizational skills greatly contributed to the firm’s reputation and success. Her expertise and reliability made her an invaluable asset, and her professionalism left a lasting impression on colleagues and clients alike. Beyond her professional endeavors, Velma was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star, demonstrating her dedication to fellowship and charitable work within this fraternal organization. Additionally, she held membership in the Wilson Sroufe VFW Post #9772 Auxiliary located in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Through these affiliations, she engaged meaningfully with her community, supporting causes and strengthening bonds among her peers. Velma’s life exemplified integrity, professionalism, and a genuine commitment to both her work and the world around her. She leaves behind a profound appreciation for her contributions and a lasting impact on the communities she served. Above all, Velma cherished her time spent with family, finding joy and fulfillment in their company. Her warm presence and unwavering support provided comfort and inspiration to those closest to her. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – John Hirons; one brother – Richard Long; one sister – Berneda Roades and her twin sister – Maude Long.

Mrs. Hirons is survived by two children – Ron Hirons and wife Jane of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Ronda Smith and husband Ed of Maineville, Ohio; four grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren and one sister – Naomi Lindsey of Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, March 28, 2026 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Vernon Green will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Wilson Sroufe VFW Post #9772.