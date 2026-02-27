Georgetown senior Carolyn Edmisten heads to OHSAA State Bowling Tournament…again

After making school history back in 2024 as the first female bowler to ever advance to the OHSAA State Bowling Tournament, Georgetown senior Carolyn Edmisten has done it once again.

Edmisten earned her spot in the state championship after an impressive showing at the District Tournament on Feb. 17, rolling games of 215, 235, and 179 for a combined series score of 629. At the tournament, she placed third out of a total of 155 bowlers. This marks her second consecutive trip to the OHSAA State Bowling Tournament, a remarkable feat that solidifies her legacy as one of Georgetown’s top bowlers.

Looking back at her 2024 performance, Edmisten shot games of 172, 197, and 204 for a combined series score of 573 to qualify for state. That year, she was happy to finish in sixth place out of 156 total competitors. Now, with her second state berth secured, she’s reflecting on her journey and the changes she’s seen in herself as both a bowler and a leader.

“The second trip to the state tournament feels a lot different because I sort of know what to expect this time around,” Edmisten said. “The first time going there, I had no clue what to expect since no one had ever been there to explain to me how it worked. It was a new environment, and especially hard being an individual without the team to count on to pick me up. This time around, I have a better idea of what the environment will be like up there, and I feel more prepared. Also, going up there as a sophomore was really intimidating for me–but this year, I am ready to finish out my senior year strong!”

Edmisten’s success has inspired not just her teammates but also the next generation of high school bowlers. In reflecting on her four years of hard work, Edmisten shared how she hopes her achievements have laid a path for others to follow.

“You know, when I first stepped into bowling, I didn’t imagine myself leaving a legacy for those coming into high school bowling,” she said. “However, from what I’ve accomplished over the last four years, I hope that people coming up see that they can accomplish these things too. Although I have been bowling for a long time, I still put in so much work and practice on my own time as well. A big thing I try to influence people to do is make goals for themselves. For me, that is how I improve–by reaching my goals and setting them higher and higher until I become as successful as I can be. I just want others to know that they can make it just like I did. The idea of going to state can seem impossible at first, but seeing me make it not only once, but twice, hopefully makes other people and my teammates realize that they can make it too.”

As Edmisten heads to the OHSAA state tournament as a competitor for one final time, she not only carries with her the weight of her own ambitions but also the hopes of those who have looked up to her journey. Whether or not she walks away with a championship title, Edmisten’s story is sure to continue to inspire the next generation of bowlers at Georgetown High School.