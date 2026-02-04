One Mt. Orab Village Council member has taken steps in an attempt to stop a possible data center from being constructed on the more than 1,000 acre mega-site located in Mt. Orab.

During the Village of Mt. Orab’s Feb. 3 regular council meeting, council member Eric Lang proposed ordinances that would put a 180-day pause on the issuing of new permits for data center construction in the village. The ordinance is required to undergo the “three readings rule” so two more readings of the ordinance are to be conducted before council will have the opportunity to vote in favor or against adopting the ordinance.

Once again, many concerned Mt. Orab residents were left in the cold during the Feb. 3 regular council meeting as they were during the Jan. 20 meeting, with the meeting being held at the normal meeting location located at the Mt. Orab Municipal Office in the council chambers that allows for just over 30 attendees.

Cheers could be heard from the crowd outside the municipal building that was live-streaming the Feb. 3 meeting as Lang introduced the ordinances to council.

Lang, who signed a non-disclosure agreement in relation to the plans for the mega-site after taking his seat in office, is the only member of Mt. Orab Village Council thus far who has rescinded his non-disclosure agreement.

For the full story, be on the lookout for the Feb. 12 editions of The News Democrat and The Ripley Bee!