Elizabeth Ann Brown, 92

Elizabeth Ann Brown, age 92, of Sardinia, Ohio passed away Thursday, February 19, 2026, in her home surrounded by family. She was born in the spring of 1933 location of Lost Creek, KY the daughter of the late Robert Smith and America Marie (Patton).

Elizabeth was known as a mild and gracious lady and a loving wife and mother who will always be loved by the lives she touched. She was proceeded in death by her parents and also her husband Donald W. Brown in 2012. Their marriage lasting for 73 years until death departed them.

Elizabeth is survived by 3 sons; Jeff Brown and wife Joan of Sardinia, Steve Brown of Sardinia, Tony Brown of Winchester, 1 daughter Kathy Creighton of Georgetown, 8 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren.

Elizabeth rests in peace awaiting her hope in the Bible’s promise: “Let his flesh become fresher than in youth, let him return to the days of his youthful vigor.” (Job 33:25)

Memorial for Elizabeth will take place near Norvell Michigan Memorial Day weekend.