Jennifer Lynn Herrmann, 71, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley. She attended St. Michael School for eight years and graduated Ripley High School in 1973. Upon graduation, she enlisted in the United States Air Force and served as a Medical Service Specialist at Scott Air Base. She was honorably discharged in December 1978, attaining the rank of Sergeant. Ms. Herrmann was born November 25, 1954 in Ripley, Ohio the daughter of Ruth L. (Boone) Herrmann of Ripley, Ohio and the late Raymond L. Herrmann. She was also preceded in death by two sisters Luanne Neary and Angie Brandenburg.

In addition to her mother, Ruth Herrmann, Jennifer is survived by a sister – Jackie Catalana (Edward) of Batavia, Ohio and a brother – Joel Herrmann (Mary) of Ripley, Ohio, along with many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. Tuesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com